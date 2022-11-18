William Blair Begins Coverage on Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

William Blair started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Janux Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $657.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.33. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $103,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 100.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

