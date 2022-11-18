Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $130.39 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.12 and a 200-day moving average of $131.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after buying an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after acquiring an additional 170,511 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

