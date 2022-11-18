WOO Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.02 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One WOO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $151.02 million and $9.20 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,245,275 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

