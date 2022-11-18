Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Neutral”

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. OTR Global downgraded Workday to a mixed rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.23.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $147.20. 9,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $301.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 152.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.