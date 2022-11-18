Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $198.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $208.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.23.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $301.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares in the company, valued at $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,413,000 after purchasing an additional 128,192 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.