WOW-token (WOW) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $450.00 million and $30.46 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Profile

WOW is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04497393 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $22.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

