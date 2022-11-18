W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $6.94. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 21,790 shares changing hands.
WTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.10 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
W&T Offshore Stock Down 3.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
