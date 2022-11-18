Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.25.

Several research firms recently commented on XEBEF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Price Performance

XEBEF stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.