XRUN (XRUN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $366.67 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. XRUN has a market cap of $366.67 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

