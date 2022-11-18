YETI (NYSE:YETI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.
YETI Stock Performance
YETI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.59. 19,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $107.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
