Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Stock Price Down 1%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 50,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 683,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yoshiharu Global Co. ( NASDAQ:YOSH Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

