Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Stock Price Down 1%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 50,865 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 683,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
Yoshiharu Global Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42.
Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter.
Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.
