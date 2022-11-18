Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.75.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$20.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.35. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.41%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

