Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $120.40 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

