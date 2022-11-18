Zacks Research Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

EAT stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $44.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 451.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,063.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 125.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

