Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) were down 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.85 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 8,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 878,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $74,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.