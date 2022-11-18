Zcash Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $38.73 or 0.00232986 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $608.36 million and $29.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00086464 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,706,081 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.