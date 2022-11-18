Zcash Price Up 0.2% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $614.63 million and approximately $34.01 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $39.13 or 0.00234362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00087551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059045 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,706,081 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

