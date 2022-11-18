Zcash Price Up 0.2% This Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $614.63 million and approximately $34.01 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $39.13 or 0.00234362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00087551 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00059045 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002126 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003397 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000221 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,706,081 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
