Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,236 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $27,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 900.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 807,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,172,000 after acquiring an additional 727,082 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 45.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,551,000 after purchasing an additional 595,600 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,968,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,131,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1,583.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after purchasing an additional 445,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Stock Performance

NYSE:ZEN opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.19. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.16 and a 52-week high of $130.83. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Insider Activity

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $535,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.