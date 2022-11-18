Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Sells $139,949.81 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $139,949.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,209.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. 606,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 199.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 743,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,639,000 after purchasing an additional 495,010 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 345,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 683.1% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 280,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 244,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

