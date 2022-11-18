ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Lowered to $26.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $26.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.41. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 125.68% and a net margin of 42.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 38.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,682,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,088,000 after buying an additional 2,087,230 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 976,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,166,000 after acquiring an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.