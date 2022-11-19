4,832 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 519,629 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 976,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 143,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ST stock opened at $44.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.54. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

