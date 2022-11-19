AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) PT Raised to $75.00

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AAON has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. AAON has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.40%.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at $28,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,395 shares of company stock worth $3,580,715 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 39.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

