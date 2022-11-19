Aave (AAVE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $39.24 Million

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $58.04 or 0.00348775 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Aave has a market cap of $817.98 million and approximately $39.24 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aave

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

