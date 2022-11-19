abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SLFPF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.53) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.29) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.19) to GBX 168 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $178.00.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.