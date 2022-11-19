Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Adams Resources & Energy from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $41.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

