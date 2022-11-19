Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 416,759 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,405,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,400,000 after acquiring an additional 684,195 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,508,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,844,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 166,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,588,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 350,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

