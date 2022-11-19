Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.90.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $15.37.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
