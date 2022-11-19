AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIYGet Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AIA Group Price Performance

Shares of AAGIY opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

About AIA Group

(Get Rating)

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

