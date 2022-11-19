AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AIA Group Price Performance

Shares of AAGIY opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. AIA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

Get AIA Group alerts:

About AIA Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.