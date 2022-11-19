Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.15.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The company has a market cap of C$6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.03. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$15.57 and a 52 week high of C$25.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. Research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,825.82. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at C$151,886.50. Also, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$32,452.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,302.30.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.