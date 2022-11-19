Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. The company has a market cap of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
