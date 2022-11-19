Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,882. The company has a market cap of $75.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.28. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $11.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Airgain by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 796,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 510,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Airgain by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

