AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$1.17 million for the quarter.

AirIQ Price Performance

Shares of IQ traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439. The firm has a market cap of C$8.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. AirIQ has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.24.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

