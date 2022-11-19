AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$1.17 million for the quarter.
Shares of IQ traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439. The firm has a market cap of C$8.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. AirIQ has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.24.
