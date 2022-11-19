Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $90.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.