Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.54.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$61.72 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$45.23 and a 52 week high of C$63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37. The company has a market cap of C$63.08 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$58.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8399997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 12.46%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.