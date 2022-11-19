Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$21.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.04. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$15.15 and a 1 year high of C$25.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.88, for a total transaction of C$113,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,415 shares in the company, valued at C$895,195.20.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

