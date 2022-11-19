Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTOGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ALTO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.46. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 72.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 279,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 117,375 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.