Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ALTO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.46. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALTO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 72.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 279,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 117,375 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

