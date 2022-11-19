Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Craig Hallum

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ALTO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Alto Ingredients Stock Performance
Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $269.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.46. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Ingredients
Alto Ingredients Company Profile
Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.
