Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Up 1.1 %

DOX stock opened at $84.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amdocs by 4,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 297,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 290,072 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.