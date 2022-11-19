Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Target Price at $36.25

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,309 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,183 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.