Analysts Set Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Price Target at $36.50

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

VEOEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veolia Environnement from €25.00 ($25.77) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

