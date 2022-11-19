Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Reaches $1,176.14 on Top Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $34.50 million and approximately $608.21 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,176.14 or 0.07040165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

