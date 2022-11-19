Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.57.

AIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE AIRC opened at $36.19 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

