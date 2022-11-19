Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $292,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,775.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,463. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

