Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30, RTT News reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.11 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.75-$2.11 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 10,921,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,555,000 after buying an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.