Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $140.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $177.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,527 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

