Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,807,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after buying an additional 1,782,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Aramark by 4,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,547,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after buying an additional 1,512,890 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth $32,702,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Aramark by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,438,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after buying an additional 799,990 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.