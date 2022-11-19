ARMOR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $70,146.14 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $362,062.47 and approximately $70,146.14 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

