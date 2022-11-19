Astar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.46 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $56.46 million and $1.18 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

