Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.53. Atkore also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.10-$14.90 EPS.
Atkore Stock Up 15.3 %
ATKR stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.22.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
