Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Downgraded by Danske

Danske lowered shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.04.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Atlas Copco stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

