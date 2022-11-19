AVINOC (AVINOC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $695,988.38

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $82.14 million and approximately $695,988.38 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AVINOC Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

