Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

