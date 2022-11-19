Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.45.
Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.19.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
