Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AZTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.60.
Azenta Trading Down 3.3 %
AZTA opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $121.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
